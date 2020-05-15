Tonopah, Nevada (FOX Carolina) - Shortly after 7 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake was registered in the southwestern portion of Nevada.
According to the USGS, the quake happened about 35 miles west of Tonopah, Nevada. When it initially was reported by the USGS, it was said to be a 6.4 magnitude earthquake, but was readjusted a half hour later to reflect a 5.8 magnitude then again to 6.2.
Almost 8,000 people are reporting having felt the quake at the time of writing.
The USGS event page says the quake occurred about a half mile below the surface.
No word at this time if any injuries or damages are being reported associated with the quake.
Several aftershocks are registering in the area ranging from 4.9 - 5.4 magnitude as well.
