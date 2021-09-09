GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Six people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into a fraudulent check cashing scheme and drug distribution operating in Greenville County, according to the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU).
According to the DEU, they were notified through a Crime Stoppers tip that a person was running a drug operation from a local motel located off Pelham Road. DEU investigators also observed members of the ring visiting local banks making check deposits, according to the DEU.
After this, DEU says they enlisted the help of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office White Collar Crime Unit (GCSO).
DEU investigators also enlisted the help of the Greenville Police Department Criminal Response Team (CRT). They say CRT stopped two vehicles associated with ring members. They searched the vehicles and discovered evidence regarding the check cashing scheme leading to a search warrant on a hotel room, says DEU.
DEU says during the search of the hotel room, investigators with the GCSO and DEU found about 9 ounces of fentanyl, 17 grams of crack cocaine, 13 grams of cocaine and 262 grams of methamphetamine. They say they also found a semi-automatic handgun and additional evidence of the check cashing scheme.
DEU investigators say the following people were arrested:
42-year-old Trevell Nettles
Charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in crack cocaine, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a weapon involved in a violent crime.
34-year-old Anthony Lipscomb, 25-year-old Matthew Sirigano and 35-year-old Kenneth Bowden were charged with criminal conspiracy in connection with the check cashing scheme.
62-year-old Dameron Grant and 57-year-old Janet Butler were charged with criminal conspiracy and crimes against a federal chartered institution.
