Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Hendersonville Police Department says a dog attacked a 6-year-old foster child on June 2.
Officers say they responded to a dog attack call near Summit Circle in Hendersonville at around 12:48 p.m. on June 2. They say upon arriving they discovered that the fostering family's dog attacked the child.
The child's fostering grandma was instrumental in separating the child and the dog and giving assistance until officials arrived, according to officials
The child was transported by officials and admitted to Mission Hospital for surgery, according to officers. They say that the child received severe but non-life-threatening injuries during the attack. These injuries included several lacerations to the head, face and arm, according to officers.
Officers say they seized the dog, a chow-mix-breed, and took it to the Henderson County Animal shelter for a mandatory 10-day-quarantine. Officers will determine if the dog is dangerous, and the family will be required to abide by the regulations. These regulations can be found here: Dangerous Dog Ordinance.
The dog was unfamiliar with the child and the circumstances that prompted the attack. The attack took place at the foster mother's home while she was out of town, according to officers.
