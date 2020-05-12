Dallas, TX (FOX Carolina) - A man and woman have been arrested in Dallas after police say they found a 6-year-old child with his hands tied behind his back inside a shed.
According to KTVT, police found the child late Sunday night.
The boy told officers the alleged abuse had been going on since he "got out of school for the corona thing".
Officers say when questioned, the boys grandmother initially said the child was with his mother. Police say she later admitted the child was confined as punishment in the shed after a man living on the back of the property pointed officers to the shed.
After opening the shed, the grandmother said the child had only been placed there one time as punishment, but her boyfriend, Jose Balderas, said over a period of at least two weeks, the child's punishment had been confinement in the shed since he was stealing food.
