Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - For the 6th year in a row, the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Greenville will host their annual Superhero 5K. However, in comparison to previous years, this year's event will be a little different.
Organizers say the event will be going virtual, allowing participants to run any 3.1 mile course they choose and submit their results to an online portal.
Runners will be able to run and submit their times between August 8, 2020, at 12 a.m. and Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 12 p.m.
The Salvation Army says funds raised from the event are critical for the Boys and Girls Club of Greenville. The funds help operate their summer day camp and after school programs, which together serve more than 400 kids each year.
To learn more about the virtual Superhero 5K, visit the race registration site here.
