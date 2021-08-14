PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s civil protection agency says at least 304 people have been killed and 1,800 injured fromr a 7.2 magnitude earthquake striking the poor island nation. The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter of the quake Saturday was 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince. Prime Minister Ariel Henry says he is rushing aid to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed with incoming patients. U.S. Most of the deaths were reported in the country's south. U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized an immediate response and named USAID Administrator Samantha Power as the senior official coordinating the U.S effort to help Haiti.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.