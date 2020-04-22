RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced that the state had over 7,000 individuals test positive for coronavirus, with almost 250 people sadly passing away as a result of the virus.
As of 11 a.m. on April 22, NCDHHS was reporting 7,220 confirmed cases and 242 deaths in 93 of the state's counties.
434 individuals are currently hospitalized and receiving treatment.
90,336 tests have been completed by NCDHHS's state laboratories, as well as reporting hospital and commercial labs.
Mecklenburg County continues to see the highest number of cases, with 1,284. They have 33 reported deaths thus far.
