West Georgia Road

Scene on West Georgia Road in Simpsonville. (FOX Carolina / Nov. 16)

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Seven cars involved in a crash in Simpsonville caused a back up while high schoolers were trying to get to school Tuesday morning.

The crash happened along West Georgia Road near Longstaff Parkway at 8:33 a.m., according to troopers. This is located near Brashier Middle College.

Our crews on scene said the Simpsonville Police Department, Highway Patrol and fire responded.

Officials said there were no injuries. 

