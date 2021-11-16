SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Seven cars involved in a crash in Simpsonville caused a back up while high schoolers were trying to get to school Tuesday morning.
The crash happened along West Georgia Road near Longstaff Parkway at 8:33 a.m., according to troopers. This is located near Brashier Middle College.
Our crews on scene said the Simpsonville Police Department, Highway Patrol and fire responded.
Officials said there were no injuries.
