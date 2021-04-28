GARNER, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a 7-year-old girl has died and her mother remains hospitalized following a dog attack. Garner Police said in a statement that the mother was watching two dogs Tuesday while the owners were out of town when the animals attacked her and her daughter in the owners' yard. A police spokeswoman says the two were taken to a hospital where the child died from her injuries and the woman is now in stable condition. Wake County Animal Control has seized the dogs and taken them to an animal shelter. Authorities haven't identified the victims. The circumstances surrounding the attack aren't immediately clear.
