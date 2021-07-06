PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was hit and killed by a truck while trying to cross the road.
According to SCHP, at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a driver in a pickup truck was heading west on Pelzer Highway when they hit a pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner's office identified the pedestrian as 70-year-old George Edwin Keeler of Pelzer.
MORE NEWS: Greenville Co. deputies make 2 more arrests in September 2020 shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.