Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has released the initial unemployment claims for the week ending, April 18.
According to officials, 73,116 people filed initial claims for unemployment benefits. That's a decrease of 14,570 claims from the week prior.
SCDEW officials say that marks the first decrease the state has scene since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.
Greenville County continues to lead the state with the most new unemployment claims in the last week with 8,894 claims being filed, but even that marks a decrease from the previous week which had over 10,000.
“Our agency is heartened to see the first decrease in initial claims after so many weeks. We hope that this will begin to set a downward trend as individuals who have already filed continue to receive their benefits through this crisis and other claimants receive their funds through some of the additional federal programs we are still implementing,” said Jamie Suber, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Chief of Staff. “We know that, as a state, we still have much to accomplish before we begin to feel a sense of normalcy, but our agency is actively responding to the needs of individuals and businesses as we work through this together.”
SCDEW says in the last five weeks they have paid more that $351 million in a combination of state UI benefits and the CARES Act $600 contribution. Over the last five weeks, the state has processed 341,730 initial claims.
The agency’s call center has been increased by 856 percent. CSRs are working 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday, to help with claims questions.
Additionally, the agency says staff continues to work extended hours each weekday and through weekends making outbound calls to service the needs of their fellow South Carolinians.
