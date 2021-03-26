SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery said an Oconee County family still working to rebuild after the April 2020 Seneca tornado has won $75,000 playing a lottery game.
“We feel blessed,” the mother told lottery officials in a news release.
She picked out the winning Mega Cash Crossword ticket at the Stop N Go on Shiloh Road. She thought she had only won $5000, but when she went to cash it in at the grocery store, the clerk told her she had actually won $75,000 and had to claim the prize in Columbia.
The family's home was devastated by the tornado and the mother told officials the lottery win means the family can take care of some remaining home expenses and purchase items they still need.
Stop N Go in Seneca received a commission of $750 for selling the claimed ticket.
Two more top prizes remain in the $3 Mega Cash Crossword game at odds of 1 in 528,000.
