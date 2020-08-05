GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County has nearly $75 million left to give to small businesses. These are federal funds that can be used to reimburse businesses for COVID 19 related expenses, even if the business has already received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan.
It is a lot of money that can help with things business owners have already purchased to put that money back into their pockets for things like rent they paid while closed or PPE.
County council voted to allocate $75 million of more than $90 million that given to Greenville County by the Department of Treasury.
This federal funding is apart of the CARES Act that is intended to help small businesses across the county.
Nicole wood, with the County, says, "small business is the backbone of our community and so County Council, the county recognized that and really wanted to put a huge portion towards it so as the economic driver, it's what can we do to help. We thought this was a great opportunity to help."
It is a reimbursement grant that is available for businesses who have been in operation since September of 2019.
"This is a reimbursement grant. They have to have already spent money either on PPE or building modifications or if they were forced to close and they are still paying rent and utilities, that can all be reimbursed," says Wood.
So far, 1.4 million has been distributed to 235 businesses.... While that has kept them busy, that is only a small dent in the money available to help.
Wood says, "we are so thankful that you were willing to do this story because if you are a small business in Greenville and you have under 50 employees and you have covid related expenses, please look to the greenville county website to see if you are eligible to apply for a grant."
They are trying to get those applications that have been started, assigned for review and get that money to these businesses in 2-3 weeks. Wood says, "Our goal is to get this money out the door to people who need it."
You can also email cares@greenvillecounty.org or call 864-467-CARE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.