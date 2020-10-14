HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Henderson County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit said Wednesday that man arrested one week earlier for sexual exploitation of a minor now faces dozens of new charges.
Patrick Ryan McFarland was arrested at 23 Keeneland Dr. in Hendersonville last week, deputies said.
Authorities say that the investigation began after detectives received a cybertip form the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
McFarland was initially charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
On Wednesday, deputies announced that detectives had obtained 75 additional warrants on McFarland for Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. His bond is now set at $770,00) and he remains in custody at the Henderson County Detention center.
