GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - People around the world are remembering a dark period in history on Thursday.
Jan. 27, 2022 marks 77 years since Auschwitz-Birkenau, one of if not the most infamous concentration camp during the Holocaust, was liberated.
With each passing year, the number of Holocaust survivors still alive becomes fewer and fewer.
"It's therefore our responsibility, all of our responsibilities, to remember them. To remember the victims and the survivors. To remember the fighters and the liberators," said Dr. Melinda Menzer, South Carolina Council on the Holocaust Board Member.
More than six million people, mostly Jews, were killed during the Holocaust with millions of others getting out before they could be killed.
Some of those survivors made their way to the Upstate.
Holocaust Survivor and Former Greenville First Lady Trude Heller did a sit-down interview with the South Carolina Council on the Holocaust and SCE-TV back in the 1990s to tell her story.
"It wasn't that easy to come out because they had put a swastika seal on the key hole that we could see looking out. And if you tear a swastika it's certain death," said Heller at the time.
According to her obituary from May 2021, Trude and her husband, former Greenville Mayor and Holocaust Survivor Max Heller, lost more than 90 relatives during the Holocaust.
"You felt like this can't be happening, or why would it be happening? How can men do this to men? I mean, it was worse than animals," she said in that interview.
Menzer's family in Lithuania also suffered at the hands of the Nazi's.
"Within a three to four month period they were all murdered," she recalled.
Now a board member on the South Carolina Council on the Holocaust, Menzer wants everyone to understand the people, families, communities that were changed forever by what happened.
"The key is to know more than the basics about the Holocaust. Know more than some people died a long way away," said Menzer.
For those wanting more information on the Holocaust and its history, you can find more through the South Carolina Council on the Holocaust and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.
