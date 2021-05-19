ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Annual Brax's Cars for a Cause to benefit the Anderson County PAWS returns this weekend.
The event will be held at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. There will be live music, vendors, and food.
The event is free to the public. There is a $20 fee for those who would like to participate in the car show.
Organizers are asking for donations of dog or cat food, cleaning supplies, pet toys, blankets, towels, unshredded newspaper, etc.
