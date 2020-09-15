Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - After a year's worth of writing petitions and emails, League Academy 7th grader Jack Kendricks, got his wish answered today. Shortly after his school lunch he was surprised by State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman and members from the South Carolina Department Of Education’s Office of Transportation and Interstate Transportation, with a presentation of the schools brand new propane powered special needs bus.
Jack's mother, Shawn Kendrick, says he has autism and has difficulty comprehending some things but was laser focused on getting a propane bus for the school.
"He wanted this so bad, he researched it online what kind of bus, and he wanted propane. He knew that the school had a propane bus but it wasn't a special needs propane bus," she said.
Superintendent Molly Spearman said currently out of almost 6000 buses in South Carolina, there are only 229 propane buses. She says they are trying to move the fleet to more efficient buses.
"It's a real testimony to his talent, so I had to be here today to show him that stick to-itivness and persevering really pays off. So this is great for Jack, for the entire community of Greenville, and state of South Carolina".
