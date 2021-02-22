BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Na’amah Morbeth, a 7th grader at Rainbow Lake Middle School in Spartanburg District 2, was named this year’s Regional Spelling Bee Champion on Monday.
Winners from individual schools across Spartanburg, Union and Cherokee County competed in the 17th annual Regional Bee.
Na’amah will now advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition in Orlando, Florida later this summer.
The national Bee will feature a virtual preliminary component and an in-person final.
The other regional top scorers were:
- Saad Abdin – Gaffney Middle School – 7th grade
- Megan Clemens – Blacksburg Middle School – 8th grade
- Jamari Downing – Drayton Mills Elementary School – 4th grade
- Callie Lindsey – Spartanburg Preparatory School – 6th grade
- Daymien Little – Hendrix Elementary – 4th grade
- Raeleigh McArn – Cowpens Middle School – 8th grade
- Charley Wilson – Spartanburg Day School – 7th grade
MORE NEWS - 2 Oconee County schools closed today due to water main break
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.