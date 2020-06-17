Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, Electrolux announced it would be adding a third shift to its brand new facility in Anderson, bringing with it 800 jobs.
The company says 350 of those positions will be filled by July and an additional 450 by October.
The company says they have invested $250 million to modernize and expand production with the new 800,000 square foot facility.
Skilled positions to be filled will include team leads, process and maintenance technicians. In addition, temp and temp-to-hire hourly production jobs will include machine operators, assemblers, braziers and material handlers.
The company says they will host an onsite job fair at the factory on June 27 from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.
In order to maintain social distancing and reserve attendance at the fair, interested individuals are required to register in advance by completing an interest form here.
More news: Simpsonville woman wins $200,000 in Palmetto Cash 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.