ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says a car collision has knocked out power for customers in the Homeland Park area of Anderson County late Friday night.
According to the company's outage map, the first report of an outage was around 11:40 p.m. Current polygons show 233 without power near the Homeland Park area, and information provided by the map cites a car damaging Duke equipment.
Power for most customers is expected to be restored around 4:45 a.m.
South Carolina Highway Patrol lists an accident on their collision tracking tool in the area. Per the tool, the collision happened around 11:30 along Masters Drive and Murray Avenue, also known as SC Highway 81.
Coroner McCown confirmed that a motor vehicle driver was driving south on Highway 81 when he traveled off the roadway, struck a guardrail and a utility pole.
The driver was identified as 89 year old William Mcallister.
The Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the accident.
