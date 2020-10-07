GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced a Greenwood Co. man who pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a 2019 domestic assault that ended in a standoff with police, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after.
The Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office said 52-year-old John Thomas Sanders changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on Oct. 1 to charges of first-degree domestic violence and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon.
The solicitor's office said Circuit Judge Donald Hocker sentenced Sanders to 10 years in prison on the first-degree domestic violence charge and five years in prison on the resisting arrest with a deadly weapon charge, with the sentences to run concurrently. Sanders has a criminal history which dates back to the 1980s and includes a number of drug and theft related charges as well as a previous conviction for domestic violence.
According to the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Sanders held his then-girlfriend at gunpoint for several hours in January of 2019. During that time, Sanders assaulted the victim with his fists and a belt as well as firing a shotgun in her direction multiple times. Sanders eventually fled the home and the victim immediately called 911.
The solicitor's office said deputies responded to the call leading to a standoff that lasted about half an hour in the middle of Whitehall Road. Deputies were later able to get Sanders in custody.
