Upstate Granite Solutions in Greenville says that a memorial honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11 was vandalized overnight.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Upstate Granite Solutions in Greenville says that a memorial honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11 was vandalized overnight.

9/11 Memorial Vandalized

1 of 6

Kelly Nichols, the wife of Upstate Granite Solutions' founder, told us, "We were hurt by it, upset, I mean not really angry with the person who did it. This was meant to unify our community, so we don’t need to have more hatred toward someone. Like we said, this is meant to unify us, to support our first responders, support our military and to just encourage people that America still has something to believe in.”

We are working to learn more about this situation and we will update this story as more details are released. 

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.