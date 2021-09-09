GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – As we observe the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, this weekend, many events will be happening all over the Upstate.
Below is a list of events happening this weekend and will be updated:
CHAPS 9/11 Twentieth Anniversary Memorial Exhibit
WHERE: Cherokee County History and Arts Museum, 301 College Dr., Gaffney, SC
WHEN: Friday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
PRICE: $0 to $5. Free to active military personnel and first responders
