How to help, volunteer and honor 9/11 victims through public service

Patriot Guard rider and US Navy veteran Ron Connally, center, of Oak Harbor, holds a flag during a 9/11 ceremony in Bremerton, Washington, on September 11, 2012.

 Larry Steagall/Kitsap Sun/AP

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – As we observe the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, this weekend, many events will be happening all over the Upstate.

Below is a list of events happening this weekend and will be updated:

CHAPS 9/11 Twentieth Anniversary Memorial Exhibit

WHERE: Cherokee County History and Arts Museum, 301 College Dr., Gaffney, SC

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PRICE: $0 to $5. Free to active military personnel and first responders

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.