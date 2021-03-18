GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said Thursday that a 9 year old Gaffney girl had died says after she was hurt in a single vehicle collision on March 13. Fowler identified the victim as Amelianna Pauline Claire Frederickson of Wilkinsville Highway.
“Amelianna was a rear seat restrained passenger in a 2016 Chevrolet sedan being driven south on S.C. Highway 105 by Sheila Frederickson, 59, also of Wilkinsville Highway," Fowler said in a news release. "The vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway in a curve near the intersection of Peeler Creek Road and struck a tree head-on at 8:30 p.m. Amelianna was initially transported to Cherokee Medical Center but later flown by helicopter to Greenville Memorial’s Children’s Hospital where she died at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday."
Fowler said an autopsy will be performed to assist with his investigation of the deadly crash.
MORE NEWS - Police searching for man who ran from officers after Laurens wreck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.