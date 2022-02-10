ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says a child was hurt after an accidental shooting.
Deputies responded to the scene on Don Avenue Thursday night.
Deputies say they learned a nine-year-old child had been grazed by a bullet in what appeared to be an accident. The child was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.
Detectives and Forensic Personnel are also investigating this case.
