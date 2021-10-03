HAYWOOD, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Haywood County Sheriff's Office said over the past several days, multiple callers reported seeing Brian Laundrie, the former boyfriend of murder victim Gabby Petito.
Deputies investigated all of these reports and searched the areas mentioned. However, their investigations did not lead to any new information.
Deputies said they will continue to investigate any new reports that Brian Laundrie may be in the area.
PREVIOUSLY: A timeline of 22-year-old Gabby Petito's case
