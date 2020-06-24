GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood police said a man was arrested after he was accused of using a mirror under a stall in the men’s bathroom.
Police said it happened Tuesday at the Lowe’s on the 72 Bypass.
Police said the victim saw a mirror being slid under the stall while he was using the bathroom and then caught 71-year-old Ralph Talbert Jr. using the inspection mirror.
Police said Talbert was charged with voyeurism/ violating place of privacy, first offense.
The Greenwood Co. Sheriff's Office confirmed that Talbert worked part time as a dispatcher for the county and that he was terminated on Tuesday after his arrest.
A spokesperson for Lander University confirmed Talbert had worked as a dispatcher for the Lander University Police Department but is no longer employed by the university.
