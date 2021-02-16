Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, TTI Floor Care North America announced its intentions to establish a distribution center in Spartanburg County. The $93 million investment is expected to create 134 new jobs in the Upstate.
The facility, located at 578 Robinson Road in Greer will sell vacuums, carpet cleaning equipment, and solutions and accessories for carpeted and hardwood floors. TTI Floor Care's brands include Hoover, Oreck and Dirt Devil. The new facility is expected to serve customers throughout the East and Midwest regions of the United States.
“TTI Floor Care North America looks forward to a long and successful relationship with the state of South Carolina. When we were presented with the opportunity to expand our business in Spartanburg County, we decided it was the perfect location. We are very appreciative of the support we have already received from the state of South Carolina, Spartanburg County and the South Carolina Ports Authority, and we are eager to begin contributing to the local economy and job market,” TTI Floor Care North America VP and General Manager Jessica Rapp said.
The new facility is expected to be operations in March 2021 and completed in the latter half of the year.
Individuals interested in joining the TTI Floor Care team can apply for jobs by clicking here.
