ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Detectives with the Asheville Police Department say a pistol was located on a convicted felon during his arrest.
According to the police department, Antonio Donte Lynch, who was known to have open warrants for resisting public officer, driving while license revoked, and driving while impaired, was arrested on Friday.
Police say during the arrest, a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm pistol and illegal drugs were located on Lynch.
Asheville PD says in addition to his open warrants, Lynch was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, parole violation, and simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance. Lynch is currently in jail on no bond.
MORE NEWS: Coroner called to deadly crash on I-385, all southbound lanes blocked
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.