Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant owner testified before Congress Thursday on the effects a potential federal minimum wage hike could have on small business owners.
Carl Sobocinski, founder and President of Table 301 Restaurant Group, was invited by Senator Lindsey Graham to testify on Thursday before the Senate Budget Committee.
Graham, who is the top ranking republican on the committee, invited several witnesses to discuss the negative impacts for workers, jobs and small businesses, he believes will be caused by the democrats' push to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Sobocinski was chosen by Graham for his experience working in and owning several restaurants. His testimony focused on why a one-size-fits-all solution to the federal minimum wage would hurt local businesses and workers, rather than help them.
"...This is not about not raising the minimum wage. This is about that it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution and that a 107 percent increase is too much," Sobocinski told Senators.
Sobocinski testified that his businesses have seen a 35 percent drop in revenue amid the pandemic in 2021, and things have not started to turn around yet in January or February.
Graham asked the restaurateur, “If we increase your costs at a time your revenue is down, who suffers the most in your business model?”
Sobocinski's response was, “The entry-level positions. Those high schoolers, those college students, those part time workers. A lot of the college students are trying to pay for college education themselves and working while in college. So those would be the first jobs to disappear.”
