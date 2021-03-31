PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- On Tuesday night, a man riding a dirt bike died following a Collison on highway 183.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says the collision occurred around 11:35 PM near Pickens when the juvenile driver of a Jeep hit the dirt bike in the rear.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of the dirt bike was ejected from the vehicle following the collision. EMS transported the driver to PRISMA Health in Greenville, SC, shortly after. He passed away at approximately 11:45 AM on Wednesday according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The coroner has not released the name of the driver who died as a result of the crash.
