Holiday decor - Christmas tree - generic

(Source: Storyblocks)

CANTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Canton announced on its website that the town will host a drive-thru Christmas parade this year.

The drive-through parade will take place on December 3 at 6 p.m. 

The town said all entries will be stationary for people driving by to enjoy.

"Spectators will drive through the route to view all the entries.  At the end of the route, all kids will get a treat bag while supplies last," the town stated.

The Simpsonville Chamber of Commerce has also announced plans for a drive-thru parade in that city. It will take place on December 6 at 3 p.m. in Heritage Park.

MORE DETAILS: Simpsonville Chamber of Commerce hosting drive-through Christmas parade this year

Other cities such as Greenville, Spartanburg, and Asheville have canceled their Christmas parades due to health concerns regarding crowds.

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.