Williamston, SC (FOX Carolina) - The coroner's office in Anderson County said they responded to two deadly accidents Friday morning.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the seond accident occurred shortly after 7:57 a.m. on Ellison Lake Road and Beaverdam Road.
Coroner Greg Shore said Carmen Nicole Cooley, 34, from Belton was pronounced dead at the scene.
An 8-year-old passenger was also hurt and taken to the hospital.
Troopers said both Cooley and the 8-year-old were entrapped in the car.
Troopers said Cooley's 2013 Honda was struck head-on by a 2011 Hyundai that crossed the center line.
A 28-year-old driver and two-year-old passenger were also hurt in that car and taken to the hospital.
Charges are pending, troopers said.
About an hour earlier, troopers and the coroner were called to another incident in Anderson County in which a woman and her dog were struck and killed while crossing Clemson Boulevard.
