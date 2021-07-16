FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2017, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) supporters march to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office to protest shortly after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' announcement that DACA will be suspended with a six-month delay in Phoenix. The 2020 election campaigns are heating up as the Supreme Court prepares to decide the future of DACA, which President Donald Trump wants to end. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)