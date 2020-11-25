Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Commission of Public Works has issued a boil water advisory for customers living in the Saint Mark Road area.
According to officials, customers will experience low water pressure this morning due to a damaged fire hydrant.
Crews plan to turn the water off around 8 a.m. to make repairs Wednesday November 25. We're told the repairs could take six to eight hours to complete.
Following the repairs, customers will need to boil their water for one minute before drinking or cooking for the next 24 hours. Greer CPW says the precautionary boil water advisory means the water may be contaminated and is not safe for consumption.
Areas impacted by the boil water advisory include:
- Saint Mark Road from Highway 29 to the intersection of Lincoln Dr.
- Allium Way
- Butterfly Way
- Calalla Court
- Chick Springs Road
- Clematis Drive
- Crescentwood Court
- Gentian Court
- Glades Court
- Gold Thread Way
- Hayden Court
- Kelsey Drive
- Laura Allison Court
- Lyle Drive
- McConnell Road
- Mossy Rock Court
- Mountain Gap Road
- Red Clover Lane
- Red Rock Lane
- Rockcrest Circle
- Rockcrest Drive
- Rock Slide Court
- Rolling River Way
- Rye Court
- Sandwort Lane
- Sturgeon Bay Drive
- Twinflower Drive
- Tyra Lane
- Waukegan Way
We'll update once the boil water advisory has been lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.