CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A 1958 Clemson ring missing for months was finally returned. An alumni said he lost the ring in a parking lot at one of the Clemson football games last year.
It was unspotted until a current student noticed outside one of his class buildings and was set on finding out who it belonged to.
The man the ring belonged to recently got in touch with him and the two met up at FOX Carolina to make the exchange.
Walter Warnock was excited to slip the ring back on his finger after all this time saying the ring belonged originally belonged to his late uncle.
"He's really the reason I went to Clemson because he loved Clemson," Warnock said. "He would take me to the football games when I was growing up."
He's a die hard Clemson fan just like, Will Cockman, an upcoming junior who happened to find the ring months after it went missing.
"I simply was just walking out of one of my classes to go hop on my moped and I looked down when I was going to crank her up and I see this ring looking thing so I picked it up and it was from 1958 and it had A&M and Clemson across it," Cockman said.
