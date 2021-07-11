Clinton, SC, House Fire (2)

Photos of a home destroyed by a fire over the weekend (Laquita Brooks, July 12, 2020)

CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Clinton Fire Department announces that they responded to a residential fire overnight.

firefighters say that no one was injured during the fire but the house was a total loss. 

The fire is still under investigation, according to Clinton firefighters. 

The family set up a GoFundMe to help replace the things that they lost during the fire. 

Clinton, SC, house fire

1 of 8

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.