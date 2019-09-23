GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – FOX Carolina’s morning meteorologist Nicole Papay and sports director Aaron Cheslock welcomed a new baby boy into the world on Monday.
“We’re a family of 4!” exclaimed Aaron in an e-mail to the newsroom just before 2 p.m. Monday.
Aaron said William (Will) Cheslock was born Monday morning. The baby boy was 8 pounds and five ounces, 20.5 inches long, “and so loved already,” Aaron said, adding, “Nicole was amazing as always, and both she and baby are doing great.”
Aaron and Nicole said they can’t wait to officially introduce baby Will to his big brother, Jack.
