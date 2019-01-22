Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday morning, shortly after 2 a.m., crews with the City of Gaffney Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire.
Chief Billy Bishop says the fire was located at a home on 217 Marion Avenue and deputies were on scene when they arrived.
According to Chief Bishop, deputies told firefighters that possibly two people might be trapped inside the home. Firefighters say they found one male, who they pulled out of the home and had to be airlifted to the hospital.
Chief Bishop tells FOX Carolina that nine people live in the home, and everyone but the one male they rescued was out of the home when it happened.
According to the fire department no one else was injured and the fire was under control.
The fire department is awaiting SLED to assist in the investigation.
We're told that about 25% of the home was engulfed in flames. Crews are expected to be on the scene most of the day to assess damage.
