Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Starting Thursday, students from Bob Jones University will begin setting up American flags near the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance of the campus, in memory of those lost in the September 11 attacks.
The University says in all, there will be 2,977 flags on display, one to represent each victim from 115 countries who were lost in the attack.
The students will begin setting up the flags around 4 p.m. on Thursday, and they will remain on display through the morning of September 12.
In addition to the flags on display, the school will also feature a 17 foot replica of the cross at Ground Zero at the front entrance.
The public is also invited to view a piece of steel from the North Tower of the World Trade Center in the lobby of the Welcome Center located near the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance to the campus.
The steel girder will be open to the public from Thursday, September 5 through Friday, September 6 and from Monday, September 9 through Thursday, September 12.
