GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Flood Advisory for parts of northwestern Greenville County and northeastern Pickens County until 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
The NWS said more than two inches of rain had fallen in the area as of 1:15 p.m. and these areas are likely to experience flooding: Slater-Marietta, Table Rock State Park, Pleasant Ridge State Park, Pumpkintown, North Saluda Reservoir, Glassy Mountain, Cleveland, Tigerville and Caesars Head State Park.
Streams in this area may briefly overflow into low lying areas and over low water crossings. Impacted streams include the Oolenoy River and Carrick Creek.
Additional amounts of up to a half inch are possible before the rain tapers off around 3 p.m.
