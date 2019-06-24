GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A restaurant in Greenville has combined the best of both worlds to create a dessert burger, and we need to talk about it.
The restaurant is called Fork and Plough, and it combines three concepts: a restaurant, grocery store and a butcher shop. It focuses on composing dishes based on local ingredients in a casual atmosphere, their website says.
The Dessert Burger made it's way into the social media spotlight with a delectable list of ingredients. The dish is composed of two peanut butter cookies, a cheesecake patty, funnel cake 'onions', chocolate pudding and raspberry compote.
All these treats combined have made it the restaurants most interesting creation yet.
The menu changes weekly, so there is always something new, their website says.
