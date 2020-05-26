MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP/ FOX Carolina) - Police said a Greenwood man has died after he was shot near the main tourist strip in Myrtle Beach and another Greenwood man has been charged with murder
The killing happened during the third shooting in the popular tourist area along Ocean Boulevard in a little more than a week.
The Horry County coroner said Cadric Elmore Jr. of Greenwood was found shot to death early Monday morning in a parking lot just off Ocean Boulevard near 15th Avenue South.
Police said they arrested Kemian Masonté Reese, 22, of Greenwood for the killing and charged him with Murder, Unlawful Carry and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.
One day earlier, at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a shooting on Ocean Boulevard left four people wounded.
Six people from Lumberton, NC were arrested in that case. All the wounded people are expected to recover.
The first shooting happened on May 17, when investigators said rival gangs from Chesterfield County shot across the street at each other.
MORE NEWS: Man dies after video shows officer kneeling on his neck
