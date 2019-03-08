GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A’ja Wilson suited up in a different uniform for a great cause.
The University of South Carolina Alumna and Las Vegas Aces WNBA superstar is raising money for her foundation, the A’ja Wilson Foundation. It supports children whom struggle with dyslexia and bullying.
On Thursday, she headed to a local Bojangles restaurant to make biscuits and serve food at the drive thru.
20% of the sales between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. from Thursday afternoon will be donated to the foundation.
This cause is near and dear to Wilson’s heart. She too struggles with dyslexia and was bullied as a child.
“This is very important. This is something I wanted to start as soon as I could get out of college. My parents and I out together a foundation, and it kind of went of me and that’s what it rally wanted to do. Growing up I struggled with dyslexia and also bullying. So I wanted to let kids understand if you use the right resources anything is possible. The sky’s the limit,” said Wilson.
