GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Limestone Football player has been suspended and charged following a police chase and collision in Gaffney.
According to Gaffney PD, at approximately 5:17 p.m. on Tuesday, police initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Hyatt Street and Old Georgia Highway after a Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro were racing one another.
Police said both vehicles were travelling well over 100 MPH, ran through several red lights, traveled in on-coming lanes, and nearly struck several vehicles.
Gaffney PD said after following the vehicles, turning on blue lights and sirens, they lost sight of the Camaro and the Mustang eventually ended up striking an SUV.
Police said both occupants of the Mustang were Limestone Football players. The driver, Robert Alexander Whitt Jr., was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and racing on a public road while the passenger was released without charges.
Gaffney PD also mentioned occupants of the struck SUV were transported to Spartanburg Regional Gaffney Hospital.
Limestone University released a statement that two of its football players have been suspended after the incident.
Below is the full statement:
“Limestone is aware of the incident that took place this evening along Hyatt Street involving two of the University’s student-athletes, and we continue to monitor the situation. Limestone will fully cooperate, as needed, with any law enforcement investigation. Both individuals involved, who are members of the Limestone University football program, have been indefinitely suspended from all athletic related activities. We are extremely thankful that no one was seriously injured in this incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with all of those involved. While we will certainly allow the investigation to run its course, we in no way at any time condone unlawful or harmful actions by members of the Limestone community.”
Court officers told FOX Carolina the judge issued two bonds that together totaled $10,000.
We will update you once we learn more.
