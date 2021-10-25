ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- In a recent FOX Carolina investigation, Margaret-Ann visited the Anderson County Jail to get an inside look at South Carolina's Oldest Detention Center.
The Anderson County Jail currently holds 420 inmates, but the max capacity of the building is 196, according to officials. In addition to capacity issues, the 1956 building is falling apart after years of use.
The repairs the building needs are expensive, and the money will need to come from the county. Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride recently invited us inside the jail so people can see the conditions that inmates experience and the dangers that deputies face.
Major William Vaughn led the tour and highlighted some of the biggest challenges that the jail faces.
According to Vaughn, one issue that the jail faces is housing inmates when they become ill. The area for those sick inmates is an open-air cell around 10 feet past the main entrance. As they entered the facility, Vaughn stated, "this area when we first come in, this is known as our medical cell, and the only reason why it's our medical cell is because it's the cell closest to our medical office. So we don't have a designated proper medical area."
Next, Vaughn took Margaret-Ann down the main hall towards two steel tanks used to house suicidal inmates or those facing mental health crises. "In 1956, this was kind of classified as the drunk tank, but now we have to use them as a well because we have no other options if someone says that they want to harm themselves," said Vaughn. "we use them as mental health tanks, suicide tanks if somebody makes those comments.
Vaughn continued to talk about condition tanks saying, "if you see and, you look at the structure itself, it's been rewelded, weld again. You've got scratches on the wall, now keep in mind, I said that these individuals only have a suicide smock and a blanket they have no other means other than physical fingernails, teeth, to make these scratches on here the dents could be used as punches."
Moving on to the area where most inmates are housed, Vaughn explained that doors to the cells are manually opened using a lever mechanism created in 1956. Operating the doors is a time-consuming process and can be dangerous during an emergency situation, according to Vaughn.
Overcrowding threatens most of the cells in this area. Vaughn said, "If I've got a cell that's supposed to have 6 in it, I could have up to 12 to 14 in it when you have that many people in a cell temper start flaring and it makes it difficult on our officers, and it puts them in danger."
Margaret-Ann spoke to one inmate who described the conditions saying, "There's mold everywhere, I mean there's holes in the wall, like the bricks, like I was in a cell over there on j5 or 6, and the bricks you can literally touch the bricks and move them in the walls. I mean, this is a jail you're not supposed to be able to move the bricks and talk to the dude beside of you, you know?"
A newer section of the jail was built in 1995, but even that area is facing water damage and overcrowding.
Stay with us as Margaret-Ann continues to learn more about this situation and whether or not Anderson County has any plans to build a new facility in the future.
