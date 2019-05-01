Charlotte, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police have charged 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell in the death of two people and the attempted murder of 4 more more after police say he opened fire yesterday at the University of North Carolina in Charlotte.
Police say Terrell has now been charged with:
- 2 counts of murder
- 4 counts of attempted first degree murder
- 4 counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury
- Discharging a firearm on educational property
- Possession of a gun on educational property
Police have said he used a pistol to open fire on students in a classroom during the last day of class.
The North Carolina University police chief said officers arrived within minutes to the class where the shooting occurred and disarmed Terrell.
As of 5:30 a.m. the UNC-Charlotte Office of Emergency Management released an alert saying the campus lockdown had been fully lifted but that the Kennedy building remains closed due to an active crime scene investigation.
