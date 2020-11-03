Scroll through the interactive map below to see state-specific closings times for polling places.
A look at when polls will close across the US tonight
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up to date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina's audio flash briefings
Most Popular
Articles
- Roebuck man accused of buying 19-year-old girl as 'sex slave,' keeping her in 'dungeon,' US Attorney says
- 4 adult children found living with mother's decomposing body, police say
- VIDEO: Conjoined twins successfully separated after 24-hour surgery
- Family releases photo of victim as arrest made in Six Mile homicide
- Multiple Upstate school districts switching to eLearning Thursday due to weather concerns
- 45 missing children found, 100 victims recovered in human trafficking sting
- Coroner identifies pedestrian struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene on Cedar Lane Road
- Mother of 5 shot, killed at Chuck E. Cheese in Iowa during argument with another mom
- Pickup hits four people, killing one in Rutherford Co.; troopers say driver arrested, victim identified
- Dozens of Applebee's and IHOP restaurants expected to close
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.