GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Vincent Caradonna has a world of experience in pastries and chocolates.
He also has a lot of experience with ghost kitchens.
"Ghost kitchen is a great concept," Caradonna, who is the owner and executive chef at Le Petit Croissant said.
When Caradonna wanted to make chocolate for less money but didn't want to associate that with his high-end chocolates, that's when he came up with his first of many ghost kitchens.
"I didn't want the two products to compete or even be in the same categories," he explained.
What are ghost kitchens? They're not as spooky as they sound.
It's restaurants or brands with no brick and mortar stores, offering only delivery, and are usually run through an existing restaurant that wants to try their hands at something new or different.
The concept of ghost kitchens has been around for years, but really in the last two years because the COVID-19 pandemic it's accelerated the idea and process for restaurants.
"We had restaurants that could not seat people and they were really not making much in their original kitchen. So why not make something else or just do to go, but if you do to go you don't need the ceilings, you only need the kitchen," said Caradonna.
We found in the Greenville area, there are dozens of ghost kitchens.
Places like Stackhouse Double Stacked Burgers at Fatz Cafe and The Meltdown at Denny's.
To MrBeast Burger at a Greenville restaurant that told FOX Carolina they did not want its identity revealed.
"Restaurants or ghost kitchens will sign up on Grubhub, Uber Eats, all those kinds of apps and the drivers know to come directly to the kitchen, take the order, and deliver it," said Caradonna.
So how do you know whether a ghost kitchen is real?
We asked the Better Business Bureau of the Upstate what people can do before they order online.
"Definitely the first thing I do is pick up and the phone and ask, I mean I would ask. You know where are you guys located and then do a little bit more research for yourself," said BBB Upstate SC President Vee Daniel.
