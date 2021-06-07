FILE - In this May 2, 2017, file photo, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., right, speaks to then-Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Schumer warned his Democratic colleagues that June will "test our resolve" as senators return Monday to consider infrastructure, voting rights and other priorities. Six months into Democrats' hold on Washington, the senators are under enormous pressure to make gains on Democrats' campaign promises. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)