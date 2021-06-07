Congress Biden

FILE - In this May 2, 2017, file photo, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., right, speaks to then-Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Schumer warned his Democratic colleagues that June will "test our resolve" as senators return Monday to consider infrastructure, voting rights and other priorities. Six months into Democrats' hold on Washington, the senators are under enormous pressure to make gains on Democrats' campaign promises. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

 Carolyn Kaster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Six months into the Democrats’ hold on Washington, the party’s progressive wing is growing increasingly restless. Campaign promises are going unmet. Talks over a big infrastructure bill are dragging on, and other priorities are piling up. It's not only that Republicans are blocking bills. As well, Democrats are not fully united behind their goals. Civil rights leaders plan to meet Tuesday with Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia about his opposition to an elections bill that's a top Democratic priority. The time ahead is pivotal for President Joe Biden to seize what some view as a unique moment to rebuild the economy and reshape the country.

